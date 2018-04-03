Petting zoo, scavenger hunt, First Friday events

GREENVILLE — Is your family suffering from cabin fever? If so, get out of the house and spend some quality family time together during Main Street Greenville’s First Friday event on Friday, April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

During the event, there will be a small petting zoo on the courthouse lawn by Valley Exotic Zoo. The petting zoo will feature alpacas, goats, nursery cattle, and sheep.

Main Street Greenville has also prepared a scavenger hunt for kids of all ages to explore the downtown district. The hunt will include searching for spring themed items, while answering riddles about each participating location. Sponsored by MJS Plastics Inc., the scavenger hunt will feature prizes for those who complete the challenge. The hunt is not a race and those who wish to participate can pick-up a form at the The Darke County Welcome Center (421 S. Broadway) the evening of the event.

Pick-up a form to start the hunt any time between 6 and 8:30 p.m. There are a total of 17 locations on the hunt, so please allow for enough time to complete the challenge. All forms must be submitted back to The Welcome Center by 9 p.m. to be entered for prizes.

As with any First Friday, many downtown businesses will be staying open late, including the business featured on the hunt. If you aren’t interested in participating in the hunt, head downtown to dine, shop, and enjoy.

First Friday events are presented by Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville, Ohio through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. Learn more about the organization on their website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, or follow them on Facebook. You can contact them at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or 937-548-4998.