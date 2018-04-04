SIDNEY — Connection Point Church Relay For Life team is hosting their 22nd Home Party & Craft Vendor Open House show. This year’s spring show includes more than 30 home party and craft vendors with the possibility of even more.

The event will be held at the Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney on Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Many vendors are participating in the silent auction. The silent auction will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1:45 p.m. Winning bids, if not present, will be called to make arrangements for pick-up.

The following home party and craft vendors will be setting up displays at this spring’s show: Back to Nature Essential Wellness, Color Street Nails, Cuddles of Love, Cuzin’s Crafts, Damsel in Defense, doTerra, Foblin Creations, Glamglass by Anita, Initials, Inc., Katelynn’s Paintings/Crocheted Goods, Kathy’s Kollection, Lipsense, Lisaleeas Quilts, LulaRoe, Made by Megan, Mary Kay, Ma’s Small Chain, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Party Time Mixes, PJ Crafts, Plumeria, Plunder Jewelry, Premier Designs, Rada Cutlery & Homemade Goods, Sarah’s Primitive & Rustic Crafts, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, The Towel Lady, Thirty One, Tupperware, Usborne Books, Wreaths by Holly and more.

Vendors will be setting up displays to take orders, offering raffle baskets as well as cash and carry items. Door prizes will also be drawn.

The Relay team will be serving a soup and sandwich lunch for a small fee. They will also be serving desserts, snacks and drinks. Doughnuts and coffee will be offered in the morning.

“They are very excited to once again offer home party & craft vendors and the public the opportunity to join their Relay For Life team and help raise funds for the American Cancer Society all the while shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, those upcoming birthday gifts or perhaps gifts for yourself,” said a representative.

The American Cancer Society is making a difference to help save lives from cancer in Ohio. Nationally, the American Cancer Society is working toward a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer. With care, empathy, courage, determination and innovation, there’s hardly a person or family that hasn’t benefited, directly or indirectly, from the work of the ACS. In Ohio alone, there almost 1700 resources available…from Wig Banks, Look Good…Feel Better, Sharing Heart – Heart Breast Cancer Support Groups, Road to Recovery, Hope Lodges, and so many more.

Today in Ohio…more than 180 people will be told “you have cancer.” The American Cancer Society can help all of them. Today in Ohio, dollars raised locally, have helped more than 12,900 requests from people looking for information, help, and support via phone, email, and online chats; provided more than 5,400 rides to and from treatment; patient navigators have helped guide more than 2,400 patients through the health care system; helped nearly 1,550 people manage the appearance-related side effects of treatment; and provided nearly 28,000 nights of free or reduced costs of lodging. More than $20.2 million in cancer research grants are currently being funded in our state. All people will find answers to their questions about cancer through 1-800-227-2345 and cancer.org.

“Thanks to your support, more than 14 million people in America who have had cancer and countless more who have avoided it will be celebrating birthdays this year!” said organizers.

For more information, please contact Deb Kaufman at 937-497-1353.