Lions Club to host annual Pancake Day

UNION CITY — Miss Indiana Lyndsea Burke will help the Union City Lions on Saturday, April 7 at the Pancake Day. The breakfast goes from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Elks Club in downtown Union City.

Burke will be present from 9 to 11 a.m. to assist the Lions with this fundraiser.

“The Union City Lions are proud to welcome Lyndsea to Union City,” said a representative.

Burke is the art teacher at Union School Corporation in Modoc and is currently the USA National Miss Indiana. As part of her duties as Miss Indiana, she works to eliminate bullying in schools by promoting the Crown C.A.R.E.S. (Creating A Respectful Environment in Schools) program. Beyond her duties in the Hoosier State, she is also a national spokesperson for the Obesity Action Coalition and an advocate of her personal platform of changing the stigmas associated with obesity. In her spare time, she loves to sing and holds many hats at Union including assisting her parents as a softball coach, National Honor Society Sponsor, and Junior Class Sponsor. She will go on to compete for the national title of USA National Miss this July at Disney World in Orlando, Florida

The Union City Lions are a strong supporter of local events and organizations as well as supporting the Indiana Lions funding of Cancer Research, Leader Dogs, Eye Bank, and Speech and Hearing.

