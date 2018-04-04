Evaporator pans donated to park district

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Park District recently received new pans for its evaporator used to make maple syrup in the spring. The pans were engineered and donated by local company Rebsco, Inc.

Rebsco is a design/build contractor and custom fabrication company founded in 1965. They are a material handling specialist with specific expertise in the commercial agricultural and aggregate industries.

Don and Ginger Delk, representing Rebsco, attended the annual Friends of the Parks Waffle Breakfast and Maple Sugarin’ event in March to officially present the new pans.

“The pans will be fitted with needed valves, etc. and be used in future years’ maple syrup processing in the Park District’s Sugar Shack at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Darke County Park District is extremely grateful for this very generous donation in support of its’ educational programming,” said a representative.

Over 600 waffle breakfasts were served, dozens of sugar tours given and approximately 10-15 gallons of maple syrup were produced this year by the staff and volunteers of the Park District. Hundreds of school students from several school districts were provided field trips to Shawnee Prairie Preserve to learn the history of and the science involved in the process of making maple syrup, as well as, the benefits of this tasty treat.