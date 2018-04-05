April events at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — April is the month for celebrating Barbershop Quartet Day (11th ), Ford Mustang Day (17th ), and Pig in a Blanket Day (24th ). Also in April is National Library Week. From April 8 – 14, National Library Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of the nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. With free access to books and movies, to help with genealogical research and other services to the community, libraries offer opportunity to all.

According to a report by the Pew Internet and American Life Project, most Americans have had positive experiences at public libraries, and value the range of library resources and services available. Ninety-five percent of the people polled over the age of 16 said that the libraries play an important role in their communities that give everyone a chance to succeed. The Arcanum Public Library would like to encourage the community to help celebrate the week by visiting their local library and see what is all available.

In addition to National Library Week, the Arcanum Public Library has several programs planned for April. An adult coloring session will take place on Tuesday, April 17 at 4 p.m. “Come on in for a great afternoon of coloring, chatting and relaxing,” said organizers. Supplies are provided, and beverages are served.

Also on the 17th , there will be a meeting of the book club at 5:30. Members will discuss a book of their choice, and pick up the next book, “The Hideaway” by Lauren Denton. Everyone is welcome to attend. Beverages are served.

Miller Flowers will be at the library on Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 for their annual program. “Come hear about the latest and greatest new selections for the garden! Get answers to your questions, and see the plants in person,” said a representative. Plants will be available for purchase. No registration is needed. Drop in for a great session.

As a reminder, the library will be going fine free beginning in April. There will no longer be fines for items as long as they are returned. Patrons with late fees already on their account for items not returned can have those fees forgiven if they bring in the materials in good condition.

Call the library for more information at 937-692-8484 or check out the webpage at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. Patrons can also find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.