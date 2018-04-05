GriefShare Support Group

GREENVILLE — When grieving the death of a family member or friend, sadness can seem unbearable. Do thoughts of gatherings, obligations and everyday responsibilities leave you feeling anxious and overwhelmed? What can you do to lesson your stress and loneliness? Where can you find out what emotions to expect in the coming months, how to manage them, and how to communicate with family and friends who seem hopeless to understand what you are going through?

GriefShare is a Christ-centered video seminar series that features some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from biblical perspective.

“You’ll hear insights from respected Christian counselors, pastors, and practical strategies, plus other valuable information to help you move forward in your new normal. The video seminars are combined with support group discussion of the materials presented during the video. You will be able to talk freely among others who understand the pain of losing a loved one-confidentially and respect are the rule,” said a representative.

The two-hour seminar not only includes the expert counselors and discussion time, but a Mourning to Joy workbook at a cost of $20, scholarships are available upon request. The workbook encourages journaling and personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly session topics.

GriefShare begins Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and runs through June 30.

“GriefShare is self contained so you do no have to attend in sequence and are welcome to begin attending out group at any point. You will be able to pick up any sessions you missed during the regular weekly cycle,” said organizers.

GriefShare will meet at the Greenville Public Library, 3rd floor conference room, 520 Sycamore Street. For more information, call Judy Gibson (coordinator/co-facilitator) at 937-417-4438 or call Greenville First Assembly of God, 937-548-5445, to register or go online at www.griefshare.org