Soul Purpose to perform concert

GREENVILLE — Soul Purpose will be appearing Sunday, April 15 at Triumphant Christian Center. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at the church at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville.

“Soul Purpose, based out of Grove City, Ohio, offers a “one-of-a-kind” traditional southern gospel sound that awakens the spirit and excites the soul. It doesn’t take long to realize this group loves the Lord,” said organizers.

Although their ministry began in 1972 as The Sounds of Joy, in 1995 they began a fresh start with the new name Soul Purpose. The name just seemed to be the perfect fit as they proclaim, “Your Soul is our Purpose!”

“From beginning to end, their program conveys the joy and excitement of having a relationship with Jesus,” organizers said.

Soul Purpose has carried the Gospel to numerous churches, fairs, conventions and arts festivals in Ohio and surrounding states including the National Quartet Convention, Ohio State Convention of Baptists, and Northern Gospel Singing Convention.

Certainly, this group is turning some heads in the industry as they were recently named the Top Ten in the Singing News Fan Awards under the category of “Favorite New Traditional Quartet.” They continue to be in demand and have appeared as the “Featured Group” in the Singing News Magazine and on the popular television/internet program Gospel Music Today.

Each of the members is honored to have been commissioned by the Governor and Secretary of State of Kentucky as “Kentucky Colonels” as well as having been honorably recognized by State of Ohio Governor, John R. Kasich, House Representative Cheryl Grossman, Speaker of the House William Batchelder, Congressman Steve Stivers, and Mayor of the City of Columbus, Michael Coleman for their service and dedication to the Ministry of Christ and gospel music in the communities they serve.

In addition to their scheduled appearances, they promote southern gospel music locally by sponsoring quarterly gospel sings at the First Baptist Church of Grove City. These concerts feature both Soul Purpose and a nationally recognized group such as: The Hoppers, Triumphant Quartet, Brian Free and Assurance, Soul’d Out Quartet, Tribute Quartet and the list goes on. This group is not short on experience in gospel music.

“Their goal is to deliver more than just entertainment to the crowd. They want to show JESUS! Their latest project Bought With a Price is by far their best release yet, seeing great charting success and featuring many of their fan favorites…”We Will Worship the Lamb,” “In My Robe of White,” “If You Knew Him,” “Ten Thousand Angels,” and original song/title track “Bought With A Price,” said organizers. “Their albums incorporate some of those great old gospel songs sung by saints of the past as well as fantastic new releases to make you tap your toe or stand up and shout. Regardless of your age, they offer a great collection of gospel music you will want to hear and share with others!”