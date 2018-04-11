St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School to perform musical ‘P.T.: the Greatest Showman On Earth’ Friday

GREENVILLE — Who doesn’t like a circus? And of course, P.T. Barnum created the most spectacular circus of all time, “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The music students of St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School invite you to a one-time-only performance of their 2018 musical “P.T.: the Greatest Showman On Earth” on Friday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

The performance is free. Seating will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

A group of friends (Justin Hadden, Carmen Badell, Mason Pierri, Alex Hadden, Charlie Dickey and Anne Gibson) find an old trunk in an abandoned building; the trunk is full of books detailing the life of P.T. Barnum of circus fame. While reading about the life of Barnum, the young people discover details of his life as a budding showman who eventually becomes one of the world’s best known circus entrepreneurs. With the help of P.T. (Jacob Dircksen) and a large chorus, the ups and downs of his career are presented in colorful musical numbers guaranteed to set your feet tapping.

No matter whether Barnum’s “Life Is Like a Flying Trapeze” with its high points and low or whether he can do anything because he has lots of “Brass,” you will celebrate his eventual success. Barnum will also have clowns, acrobats, and wild animals in “The Greatest Show on Earth.” And, as you know, “A Circus Must Have Elephants,” lots and lots of elephants, including the biggest one of all whom the British and American children invite to come “Over Here, Jumbo.” Barnum will invite you to celebrate his success with a sing along to “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee’ in a rousing patriotic number. And while we agree that “Old Is Beautiful,” you will feel the thrill of being young again because “Everyone’s a Kid Again at the Circus.”

Contact director Tim Nealeigh at 547-4627 for more information.