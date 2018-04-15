Spring at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — Winter has come to an end, and the results of the library’s adult winter reading challenge are in. The circulation for the three months increased by a whopping 67.3 percent over last year. Everyone who participated was entered into drawings for prizes – congratulations to all of the winners!

An adult coloring session will take place on Tuesday, April 17 at 4. Come on in for a great afternoon of coloring, chatting and relaxing. Supplies are provided, and beverages are served.

Also on April 17, there will be a meeting of the book club at 5:30. Members will discuss a book of their choice, and pick up the next book, “The Hideaway” by Lauren Denton. Everyone is welcome to attend. Beverages are served.

Miller Flowers will be at the library on Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 for their annual program. Come hear about the latest and greatest new selections for your garden! Get answers to your questions, and see the plants in person. Plants will be available for purchase.

On Thursday, May 3, the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District will be at the library for a Rain Barrel Workshop. Details to come soon – check the library website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.com.

The library is now fine free! There will no longer be fines for items as long as they are returned. Patrons with late fees already on their account for items not returned can have those fees forgiven if they bring in the materials in good condition.

