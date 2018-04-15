Marilyn J. Fritz writings on display at the Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE — During the month of April, the glass display case, located on the second floor of the Greenville Public Library, will be offering a brief display of the Marilyn J. Fritz writings.

This edition shown presents a few of the reflections from the past school years, and dances, family memories, and fiction short stories, etc.

The “Once Was” booklet contains poetry and songs, along with stories related to the gathering of friends, during the “unique cruising of Broadway era,” of Greenville.

“Talk was shared with those who was going to college, and couples that were getting married, and the ones who was leaving Viet Nam,” said Fritz.

Also included, is a large booklet of collections on Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I guess I have been writing since I carried my shorthand pen and tablet in high school, however this category of booklets holds a legacy of personal sincerity, that will always remain a part of my memorable treasures,” Fritz said.