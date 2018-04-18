Singer Songwriter Concert to be hosted at The Coffee Pot

GREENVILLE —On Saturday, May 5, the Singer Songwriter Series will began at 7 p.m., doors at 6:30. This special event will feature local songwriters as well as national acts.

The night will focus on song writing and a musical connection with the audience. This all ages show is kid friendly. The entertainment features local musicians Josh Smedley, Cody Johnson of the group Escape this Town, and the Duo the Barnhart Band from Portland, Oregon.

The headlining group is Greenville native Shannon Clark (Everybody Else Wins, Goodnight LA) with his group Shannon Clark and the Sugar which features nationally touring musicians from Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at The Coffee Pot 537 S. Broadway, Greenville or at www.shannonclarksugar.com.