Genealogy Workshop at library

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library genealogy specialist Carolyn Fisher will host “Genealogy 101” on Tuesday, April 24 at 2 p.m. to share her journey of helping others delve into their past and the resources that she uses to achieve success along the way.

“Exploring your ancestry has become a popular pastime as individuals strive to discover their lineage,” she said.

Fisher recently attended a workshop herself, the Miami County Historical Society’s annual “Routes for Roots” again this year. It was held at the Fort Piqua Plaza Conference Center in the grand ballroom March 24.

Carolyn reported, “It consisted of speakers on genealogical subjects, vendors selling books, and door prizes.”

Fisher set up a booth to “let it be known we have a very nice genealogy room” which is situated on the second floor of the Library. She is in charge of a vast amount of material that is available for research: census records, military records, family histories, county and state histories, maps, local lore, special news event archives, and decades of newspapers on microfilm. She can find any item within minutes!

Patrons from all over the world either visit in person or call or write for information which she can almost always provide. She is also in charge of the display case in the Reference Room which highlights a different interesting collection each month.

“Join her the 24th for an interesting workshop!” said a representative.

No reservations needed and light refreshments will be served.