League of Women Voters to host Candidate’s night

GREENVILLE — The League of Women Voters of Darke County is again sponsoring a Candidates Forum on Monday, April 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Located at the American Legion Hall, Ohio St., in Greenville , the forum will focus on the Republican Primary contested races for the 80th and 84th House Districts.

· Republican Primary Candidates for the 84th House District: Travis Faber, Aaron Heilers or Susan Manchester

· Republican Primary Candidates for the 80th House District: George H Lovett, John W. O’Brien or Jena Powell.

The evening will begin featuring the House District candidates. After two minute introductory speeches candidates will answer questions. The public is encouraged to attend and submit written questions. Questions are then screened by a panel of League members and presented to the candidates by a moderator.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization with the major purpose being to inform voters about the candidates and issues. Further information about the Candidates Night may be obtained by calling Holly Finnarn 937-417-4483 or Eileen Litchfield, 937-623-1234, Voter Service Co-Chairs.