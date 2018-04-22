Flowers and Rain Barrels at Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — Miller Flowers in coming to the Arcanum Public Library for its much anticipated annual event. On Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. representatives will present a program on the newest varieties of flowers and plants, as well as tried and true ones, to consider for your garden. The program will end with a question and answer session. The nursery will be bringing plenty of plants for sale. There is no registration required for this event.

On Thursday, May 3, the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District will be putting on a Rain Barrel Workshop from 6:30 – 7:30. A rain barrel collects and stores rain runoff to be utilized at another time. This can help to lower water bills, and plants love rainwater. Darke SWCD will also showcase other uses for the barrels, such as creating a raised planter bed and a composter. Registration is required for this event as it is limited to 30 participants and there is a fee for the barrel and supplies. Interested persons can call the Darke SWCD directly at 937-548-1715, Ext. 3, or call the library at 937-692-8484 to sign up.

