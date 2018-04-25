Community to observe National Day of Prayer May 3

GREENVILLE — The 67th annual “National Day of Prayer” will be held on Thursday, May 3rd with a local observance to be held from 12 to 12:45 p.m. outside the Greenville City Building, 100 Public Square in Greenville. This event is sponsored by the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association in cooperation with the City of Greenville’s Mayor’s Office. In case of poor weather, the service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 201 S. Broadway St. in Greenville.

The program will include music by Joseph Helfrich along with a number of local individuals offering prayers during the event. Those taking part in this year’s program include U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson, Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, A Color Guard and Air Force Veteran Fred E. Dean, Greenville High School student Nicole Stewart, and Ohio House of Representatives candidates Susan Manchester and Aaron Heilers.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

According to the National Day of Prayer website, “Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go. Prayer brings UNITY.” In 2018, the theme will be Pray for America – UNITY, based upon Ephesians 4:3 which challenges us to mobilize unified public prayer for America, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

For more information, Pastor John Monroe may be contacted at 937-692-5228 or Minister Jim Morehouse may be contacted at 937-547-1557 or you may go to www.NationalDayofPrayer.org.