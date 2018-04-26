COLUMBUS — A.C.T.I.O.N., an amputee support group, is planning a free event to celebrate the Amputee Coalition Limb Loss Awareness Month and Show Your Mettle Day on Saturday, April 28 – The 2nd Annual Ohio Amputee Celebration.

This year’s Ohio Amputee Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Park Adventure Center (1755 East Broad Street in Columbus) and is a free event open to all amputees, their families, their friends and medical community members. Some activities include:

• A gait/walking presentation and clinic by Jim Scharf from Hanger Clinic

• Adaptive bike riding provided by the Adaptive Sports Connection

• Adaptive yoga clinic

• Adaptive fitness clinic

• There will be many vendors on hand sharing their products and activities

• BruceE, an amputee/therapy cat will be in attendance for all to meet

• Another highlight of the day will be persons telling their stories of how they became an amputee and how they have overcome the challenges that go along with such a life changing event

• Throughout the day, fun floor games can be played

• Hourly door prizes and goody bags will be given out to all attendees

• FREE snacks and drinks plus lunch from City BBQ will be provided

This day will be a great time for persons with or without limb loss to have fun and socialize.

“Amputees live in every county of this state,” said Molly Null, support group leader. “It’s important for our fellow Ohioans living with limb loss to know that we are not defined by our amputation and we can live life to the fullest. We wanted to create an event that would bring those with limb loss together to raise awareness and celebrate overcoming the obstacles that go along with losing a limb.” A.C.T.I.O.N. (Amputees Coming Together Informing Others’ Needs), an amputee support group, began in 2016 and is a member of the Amputee Coalition national support group network.

According to the Amputee Coalition, there are nearly 2 million people living with limb loss in the United States. Among those living with limb loss, the main causes are vascular disease (54 percent) – including diabetes and peripheral arterial disease – trauma (45 percent) and cancer (less than 2 percent). Approximately 185,000 amputations occur in the United States each year. African‐Americans are up to four times more likely to have an amputation than Caucasian Americans. Nearly half of the individuals who have an amputation due to vascular disease will die within 5 years. This is higher than the five-year mortality rates for breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer. Of persons with diabetes who have a lower extremity amputation, up to 55% will require amputation of the second leg within 2-3 years.

About A.C.T.I.O.N. (Amputees Coming Together Informing Others’ Needs)

www.actionprosthetics.com

Monthly Meetings: 4th Monday of each Month

1840 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373

6 to 8 p.m.

A.C.T.I.O.N. provides amputees and their families a place to come for support, education & recreational activities that promote a healthy lifestyle. We welcome all amputees, family, caregivers, friends, students and any community members wanting to learn more about their local amputee community. From monthly support meetings, peer visits and activities, A.C.T.I.O.N. is there to meet the needs of the limb loss community.