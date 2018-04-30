Recycle out-of-date electronics for free

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Solid Waste Management District and 1 Shot Services, Bradford, are joining forces to sponsor a free electronics recycling day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 at 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling.

1 Shot is located at 6377 Hahn Road in Bradford. During this event, the district will accept non-perishable food items to be taken to Grace Resurrection food pantry.

After many suggestions from participants, the district has decided to try this event without the requirement of preregistration. To try to help alleviate long lines, organizers ask that those with the last name A-M arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and those with the last name N-Z arrive between 1 and 5 p.m.

“By assigning a specific time frame for arrival, we are trying to circumvent long lines, longer waits and traffic jams. However, if something should occur that prevents you from taking in your equipment at your assigned time, you may still take it for collection as long as you arrive before 5 p.m. You will be served on a first come, first served basis,” organizers said.

The program, which is free to all Darke County businesses, industries, schools, nonprofit organizations and residents, will involve the participation and support of nine Darke County agencies to make it work. These Darke County agencies are the adult probation office’s community service and litter collection department, the board of county commissioners, buildings and grounds department, common pleas court, municipal court and general health district’s environmental division.

“Best of all, neither your tax dollars nor the county’s general fund are being used to fund this program,” organizers said.

The Solid Waste District uses fees collected from area disposal companies to fund this program.

Electronics equipment can be very expensive to throw away or even recycle. Local businesses can pay high dollars to have electronics hauled to a disposal site. Computers, especially, which go out of date as fast as they come on the market, can be extremely costly. This year, CRT televisions and monitors will not be accepted through the district’s collection. 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling will accept televisions for a fee. Neighboring county residents have paid as much as $1 per inch to have their computer or television monitors recycled. 1 Shot will accept CRT monitors and televisions up to 32-inch for $5 each, 32-inch and above for $10 each and projection televisions for $15 each. Fees are subject to change after May 23.

All equipment that is brought in for recycling will be disassembled for recycling. Computer hard drives will be drilled on site to protect personal information. Some of these items may include computers (CPUs, PCs, laptops), keyboards, monitors, printers, typewriters, adding machines, calculators, copiers, small kitchen appliances such as microwaves and toaster ovens, radios, telephonic equipment, manufacturing equipment, cables, cords and other electronic wiring.