Miss Chick Pageant application being accepted

VERSAILLES — Versailles Poultry Days, Inc., is now accepting applications for the 2018 Miss Chick Pageant.

The contest, sponsored by Versailles Savings and Loan and Versailles Poultry Days, Inc., will take place June 8 and 9 beginning with personal interviews at noon on June 8 and the onstage interview beginning at 2 p.m. on June 9 in the old Versailles High School gymnasium located at 459 S. Center Street.

After 66 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at several other local festivals.

The court also participates in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Wounded Warrior Project, and/or conducts events like Confident Chicks Night; a program created to inspire and uplift young women.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000 for herself. First runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $400 for herself. Second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $200 for herself.

This contest is open to all high school organizations (including athletic teams, clubs, band and musical), 4-H clubs and businesses in Darke County and contiguous counties (Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph and Wayne).

A list of potential sponsors and contacts is available from the pageant chairpersons if contestants should require help in securing sponsorship. Contestants must be females 16 years of age by the day of the contest and no older than 19 years of age (Limited to graduating high school seniors of the class of 2018.)

Early applicants will receive a discounted entry fee of $5 payable by the sponsor or contestant. The early application deadline for entries will be May 15. After this date contestants will be subject to a $10 entrance fee. Final deadline for entries is May 30.

Anyone interested becoming involved as a sponsor or contestant should contact Amanda or Madelyn via misschick.vpd@gmail.com or follow the link to the application form via the Poultry Days website.

Contestants will be judged on the following basis:

1) Appearance – 25 percent

2) Clothing – 25 percent

3) Poise, ability to speak, platform presence – 25 percent

4) Personal Interview – 25 percent.

For more information and the application, please visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com or like the Facebook page, Miss Chick – Versailles Poultry Days. The 67th annual Versailles Poultry Days will be held June 8, 9 and 10 with a festival theme of “Poultry Going Platinum” which recognizes the sale of the One Millionth Chicken Dinner since 1952.