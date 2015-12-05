JC’s finalizing its season

GREENVILLE — J.C.’s will be having its last Coffee House for the season on Friday, Dec. 11 from 7 to 11 p.m.

“To help us celebrate, we will be having the fantastic voice of David Starfire,” said organizers. “David has sung in his church choir and done karaoke for local organizations and has agreed to do Christmas music for us while we dine on the annual holiday buffet. David will also be telling us of his miracles.”

JC’s will have a holiday buffet with finger foods, desserts, cheese balls, punch and much more.

“There is no charge at the door, but if you desire to avail yourself of the delectable buffet, it will only cost you $6. The snack bar will be open as usual for coffee, sodas and tea for a fee,” said a spokesperson.

There will be multiple Christmas gift drawings throughout the evening.

“Come out and enjoy a great evening,” the organizers said. “Games will be open and there is never a charge to play pool or other games. Bring someone or join one of our tables of friendly patrons.”

JC’s will not be open again until March due to the unpredictable winter weather.

Coffee House is in the U-Turn Building of the Lighthouse Christian Center facilities on the corner of U.S. 127 and Sebring-Warner Road southeast of Greenville. For more information, call Janice at 937-417-5926.