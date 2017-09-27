Area residents walk to end Alzheimer’s

GREENVILLE — Greenville resident Dorthy Lentz has been leading the effort to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia in the Darke County area for the last few years now.

But this year is different. Lentz lost her husband to Alzheimer’s this year, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® , happening at 9 a.m. this Saturday, September 30 at Greenville City Park, has taken on even more importance for her and her family.

“It is so sad to watch a loved-one and care partner endure this disease together. It’s even worse to be in the midst of it yourself. My walk team consists of family and friends that are banding together to help find a cure for this terrible disease. We walk in memory of my loving husband, Ed Lentz, who we lost this year, but we’re also walking to help reclaim the future for millions,” she explained.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps raise both awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Approximately 30,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia across the Miami Valley. More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s or dementia and that number is expected to triple by 2050.

Hundreds of Darke County residents participate in the Walk. People get friends, family and co-workers to sponsor them to raise money for research and care/support to fight Alzheimer’s disease – one of the 10 most deadline diseases in the U.S., but the only one without any effective treatment or a cure.

You can participate in the Walk by registering at the event on Saturday or in advance by visiting the Alzheimer’s Association website (alz.ord/dayton) where you can also make a donation to support others you may know who are walking. Anyone with questions can call 1-800-272-3900.

“The short walk is a great way to celebrate the steps that the Alzheimer’s Association has taken in advancing research and providing local care and support services. It is also a great way to honor those you love and remember those who we have lost. Most everyone knows somebody who has been affected by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia so I encourage everyone to get involved,” Dorthy says.

“Our government still spends only about 1 percent on research for a treatment or a cure compared to what it costs to care for people with dementia in any given year, so we still rely on the generosity of the community and our supporters to help keep up the momentum and much of that happens with our Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the area,” said Eric VanVlymen, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and Regional Director for Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

