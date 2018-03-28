Statewide ‘Welcome to Medicare’ events kick off Tuesday

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment is encouraging all soon-to-be Medicare eligible Ohioans to attend free “Welcome to Medicare” events sponsored by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance. These statewide events will provide answers to health insurance coverage questions to more than 100,000 Ohioans expected to join Medicare this year.

“Selecting a health insurance plan is an important financial decision for Ohioans transitioning into Medicare,” said Froment. “We want Ohioans nearing eligibility to be informed and have confidence that they are choosing plans that meet their health care needs and budget.”

Department Medicare experts will cover topics such as Medicare Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, financial assistance and key deadlines. The events run April 3 to June 21.

In 2017, the department helped more than 436,000 Ohioans with Medicare save $23.1 million by assisting people in comparing and selecting appropriate plans and informing individuals about potential financial assistance programs.

Additionally, OSHIIP will also host “Welcome to Medicare” public webinars viewable via the Department of Insurance website. To view a complete list of webinar dates and in-person events, visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.

People who have enrollment questions can also contact the department Monday-Friday from 7:30am-5:00pm at 1-800-686-1578 or call 1-800-MEDICARE.