YMCA of Darke County to host Diabetes education classes

GREENVILLE — The Darke County YMCA, in conjunction with Reid Hospital, Wayne Healthcare Foundation, the Greenville Rotary Club, and local health professionals, is pleased to offer free diabetes education classes beginning Thursday, April 5.

The YMCA encourages residents of Darke County to be aware of their risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes and steps they can take to manage the disease once diagnosed. Currently, nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes and one in three (79 million) individuals have prediabetes, a condition where blood glucose is elevated, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis.

The nation’s struggle with obesity and type 2 diabetes is no surprise, but the amount of people with prediabetes is a growing issue that can be prevented or delayed with lifestyle changes such as healthy eating and physical activity. People with prediabetes are at risk for not only developing type 2 diabetes, but cardiovascular diseases, stroke and other conditions.

“The YMCA of Darke County recognizes that changing one’s lifestyle can be daunting, therefore, our free, eight-week course will give you the support and education to help you achieve success in preventing diabetes or to successfully manage the disease,” noted Sam Casalano, CEO.

The eight-week course will provide participants with weekly education, free materials and support on a wide range of diabetes-related topics including monitoring and testing, diet and nutrition, exercise, foot and eye care, medication maintenance, and making healthy choices.

Classes will begin Thursday and run each Thursday through May 24 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate; please call the Y at 548-3777 to register. Classes will be held at the YMCA at 301 Wagner Ave., Greenville. For those who attend seven of the eight weeks, a free two-month, adult YMCA membership will be awarded. Participants are also encouraged to bring a friend or family member with them as a support person.

“We are grateful to Reid Hospital, Greenville Rotary Club and the Wayne Healthcare Foundation, as well as many other community individuals, for helping us provide the classes at no cost to participants,” said Casalano. “As a leading non-profit committed to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the Darke County YMCA is a community of diverse individuals from all walks of life supporting one another in meeting wellness goals.”

For more information about the YMCA or to register for the course, please contact the YMCA at 937-548-3777 or visit www.ymcadarkecounty.org.