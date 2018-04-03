Mental Health First Aid classes free for May Mental Health Awareness Month

DARKE COUNTY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and to increase awareness of mental health in Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is offering Mental Health First Aid classes to the public at no cost.

Mental Health First Aid Teaches:

· Risk factors and warning signs of mental health concerns.

· Information on depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, and substance abuse.

· A 5-step action plan to help someone developing a mental health concern or in crisis.

· Available evidence-based professional, peer, and self-help resources.

Adult Mental Health First Aid is appropriate for anyone who wants to learn how to help an individual who may be experiencing a mental health crisis or concern.

Youth Mental Health First Aid reviews the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents ages 12-18. It emphasizes the importance of early intervention and covers how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The youth course is intended for anyone 16 years or older to learn how to help young people.

The Tri-County Board has training more than 500 individuals in Mental Health First Aid or Youth Mental Health First Aid since 2014.

Normally a $25 per person class, the 8-hour training is being offered at no cost in May. No special code is required, For more information and for links to register, go to www.tcbmds.org/mhfa. May dates and locations scheduled are:

Mental Health First Aid

· Monday May 7, Troy

· Thursday May 24, Sidney

Youth Mental Health First Aid

· Wednesday May 2, Sidney

· Thursday May 17, Sidney

· Tuesday May 29, Troy

To arrange Mental Health First Aid training for groups or organizations, contact Ian Ridgeway, Prevention and Wellness Coordinator, RidgewayI@tcbmds.org, or call 937-335-7727 ext 216.