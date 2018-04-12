GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare invites people to participate in the “Healthy Living Series” a program that can help make healthy changes that will last. Healthy Living is aptly named as its purpose is to help individuals reach and maintain a healthy lifestyle by learning to incorporate positive changes in their eating, exercise, and other health habits.

The Healthy Living Series curriculum is a nationally recognized prevention program and is approved by the Center for Disease Control. Trained instructors will be with you every step of the way, providing support and sharing knowledge with you on your journey toward healthy living. Lessons, handouts, and additional resources included in this program will help you learn what a healthy lifestyle looks like, how to make small changes that lead to healthier choices, and how to sustain these small changes to see long term success.

The support and motivation you receive from instructors will be supplemented with social support from other participants. Participants are encouraged to share struggles, ideas, and successes with the group. This focus on group learning and peer support makes it easier to face the difficulties of changing your lifestyle; the group support helps participants understand that they are not alone in their struggle to make healthier choices.

This year-long program focuses on making long-term lifestyle changes that will last. A year may seem like a long commitment; however, it takes time to learn new habits, develop new skills and build confidence. The first half of the program will focus on learning to make healthier food choices (without giving up your favorite foods); adding physical activity into your daily routine; dealing with stress; and coping with changes that make it hard to stay healthy. The second half of the program will focus on continued support and guidance to help you continue to make healthy lifestyle changes.

The goals of the Healthy Living Series are to: 1) lose 5-7 percent of your starting weight through lifestyle changes, and 2) gradually increase physical activity to a minimum of 150 minutes per week. The intent of the program is to assist participants with making lifestyle changes to improve health and overall wellness. As a result of making healthy lifestyle changes many participants do lose weight, as well as reduce their risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other conditions.

This year-long program will start April 24. The group will meet weekly (April 24 to June 26, 2018), then twice a month (July 10 to December 18) and monthly (January 8 to March 12, 2019). The program helps participants become more skillful in making long-term healthy lifestyle changes through the support, accountability and feedback provided during the sessions. The program will be held on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Administrative Board Room at Wayne HealthCare.

Your private insurance or Medicare plan may pay for this program if you meet specific criteria. You can also participate in the program through self payment. Please call 937-547-5750 for more information regarding the program. An informational session will be held on April 17 at 2 and 4:30 p.m. in the Administrative Board Room at Wayne HealthCare.