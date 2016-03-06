Ohio Gov. Kasich releases partial tax returns for 7 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful John Kasich released his partial tax returns for the past several years on Saturday, joining Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz among the GOP candidates to make public such personal financial records.

The Ohio governor’s tax returns from 2008 to 2014 were posted to his campaign’s website. They show Kasich has paid roughly 31 percent of his income in federal taxes.

In those seven years, Kasich and his wife, Karen, reported more than $5.3 million in total income. That includes money Kasich earned as governor, as a public speaker, a board member, an author, a Lehman Brothers employee, a Fox News commentator and from the couple’s investments, his campaign said.

Since winning the governor’s office in 2011, the Kasichs’ total income reported has ranged from $706,043 to $313,705.

Like Rubio and Cruz, Kasich only released the first two pages of his federal 1040 form. Not included in the disclosure are other parts of his returns, including the documents that detail his deductions.

Those records would shed additional light on Kasich’s charitable contributions, for example.

GOP front-runner Donald Trump has not release his personal tax records, citing an ongoing IRS audit of his returns dating back a dozen years.