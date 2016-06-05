Liam, Emma top baby names for 2015

COLUMBUS — The Social Security Administration has announced the most popular baby names in Ohio for 2015, and Liam and Emma topped the list.

The top five names for boys in Ohio were 1) Liam, 2) Mason, 3) Noah, 4) Carter and 5) William. The top five names for girls in Ohio were 1) Emma, 2) Ava, 3) Olivia, 4) Sophia and 5) Harper.

Carolyn W. Colvin, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced that Noah and Emma were the most popular baby names in the United States in 2015, which marked the second year in a row for both of those names to top the list. Liam was the No. 2 name on the national list.

In addition to each state’s top baby names, Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2015 and offers lists of baby names for each year since 1880.