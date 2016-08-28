Two people airlifted after head-on accident

DARKE COUNTY — Two people from Indiana were airlifted Thursday afternoon after their car hit a semi-truck head-on.

On August 25, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Rossburg Fire, Ansonia Rescue, Union City Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the 12,400 block of State Route 49 North in reference to the injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a light blue 2003 Buick Lesabre driven by Christopher A. Wilson, 32 of Winchester, Indiana, was traveling southbound on State Route 49 when he traveled left of the center line striking a northbound 2015 white Volvo semi tractor trailer driven by Jerry B. Sturgell, 59 of Greenville, Ohio. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

Sturgell was treated and released from the scene. Wilson and his passenger, Angela C. Paris, 26 of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Wilson was listed in fair condition and Paris was listed in serious condition.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Ohio State Patrol Motor Carrier Division also responded to the scene for further investigation. The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.