Union City Marsh supermarket to close doors in May

UNION CITY, Ohio — Two years after a major rebranding effort to retain and attract new customers, the Marsh supermarket in Union City, Ohio, will be closing its doors.

The Indianapolis-headquartered Marsh has announced the closure of the Union City store at 731 East Elm Street, along with nine other locations in Indiana and Ohio. The Union City Marsh is among those slated to close by May 14.

In 2015, the Union City location was rebranded as Marsh after being called Main Street Market. The name change was part of the company’s effort to get back in touch with its customer base, according to Marsh Chief Executive Officer Tom O’Boyle, who was on hand to celebrate the supermarket’s grand reopening.

At the time of the store’s rebranding in 2015, it reportedly employed 48 people.

Marsh was founded in 1931 by Ermal Marsh. The company’s first Ohio location was in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1956, followed by the opening of the Greenville, Ohio, store that same year. Itself later rebranded as Lo Bill Foods, the Greenville Marsh supermarket was closed in 2006.

By Erik Martin

