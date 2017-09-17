Brethren Home holds 11th annual charity auction

GREENVILLE — More than 270 people enjoyed a delicious dinner and bid on items Friday at the Brethren Retirement Community’s 11th annual charity auction and dinner, hosted at Romer’s Catering in Greenville.

This year’s gala had a candy filled theme — “How Sweet It Is.”

Speaking to the audience, Brethren Retirement Community (BRC) President and CEO John Warner quoted the lyrics to the song “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” as first recorded by Marvin Gaye, then later by James Taylor.

“I think those lyrics represent what you help us do at Brethren Retirement Community,” he said. “We provide shelter. We help folks through the ups and downs of the aging process as they journey through dementia and other diagnoses. You help us provide emotional support and we do that all with the spirit of love and devotion. So as the song says, I’d like to stop tonight and say ‘Thank You’ to you all and all of your help.”

One goal of the night was to raise money to purchase two IN2L (It’s Never 2 Late) computers for the community’s residents, in addition to the three units already in use. The IN2L incorporates user-friendly, touchscreen technology. allowing residents to easily access a variety of applications and to help keep them connected to friends and loved ones.

Both silent and live auctions were conducted, featuring a diverse assortment of items for bid, donated by local businesses and individuals, including catered dinners, sporting event packages, and spa days.

Raffle and door prize drawings were also held, with Travis Fliehman winning a lollipop piñata containing more than $500 in cash and gift cards and Steve Olwine winning a 55-inch television.

Rich Edwards served as live auctioneer for the event, while Nancy Wilson of K99.1 FM served as MC. At the end of the night, it was announced the benefit had raised a total of $15,800.

Brethren Retirement Community is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, providing both assisted care and independent living for seniors. For more information, visit the BRC’s website at www.bhrc.org.

