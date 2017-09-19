A blue Chevrolet traveling east on Greenville-Celina Rd failed to yield to a stop sign, causing it to collide with a yellow Chevrolet traveling south on U.S. 127. The driver of the Blue Chevy was ejected from his vehicle and later transported to the hospital via Careflight; the driver of the other vehicle was transported via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 19. Officers on the scene said it was too soon to determine whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

