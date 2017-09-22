Parents sent ‘One Call’ about bug found at school

GREENVILLE — Greenville Middle School Principal Chris Mortensen sent out a “One Call” this morning to district parents with the following message:

“We had a bug that was found on a desk in a classroom that your son or daughter was also in at the time. To make sure that we keep the cleanest and safest possible situation for all students, the bug was secured and students were removed from the area until the situation was checked by the custodial staff. The situation was cleared, the area cleaned and students brought back to the classroom. It was then discussed with the students regarding the process, and class resumed. We wanted to make sure the parents were aware of the situation, and the process that we use for the students and staff. Thank you.”

According to National Pest Management Association (NPMA), although bed bugs are typically thought to be a household pest, they can hitchhike with students, teachers and faculty into schools and classrooms. In fact, the 2015 Bugs Without Borders survey conducted by NPMA found that 43 percent of pest control professionals have encountered bed bugs in schools and day care centers. Here are the NPMA’s tips to prevent bringing bed bugs home from school:

Make a habit of inspecting the child’s backpack and jacket every day when they return home.

Have them remove their school clothes, and if possible, wash them in hot water right away.

Teach children to be on the lookout for any signs of bed bugs.

Talk to school administrators, and ask them if they have a bed bug detection and elimination plan in place.

Make sure children share information they know of any friends who report bed bug infestations in their homes.

If a bed bug infestation is found, work with a professional pest control company to treat the infestation and perform follow-up inspections.