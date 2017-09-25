Ballots for Nov. 7 election now approved, can be viewed online

DARKE COUNTY — Ballots featuring the candidates and issues to be voted upon by Darke County voters in the November 7 general election can now be viewed online.

Voters wishing to see a copy of the ballot in their precinct should go to www.voterfind.com/darkeoh/ballotlist.aspx. Visitors to the site can use dropdown menus to select their city, village or township or choose specific races to view as well. They then may view a PDF of the ballot in its entirety.

In addition to seats and issues specific to municipalities, voters across Darke County will be asked to vote “for” or “against” two statewide issues.

Issue 1 is a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution which would expand the rights of crime victims.

Issue 2 is a proposed law which would require state agencies, including its state departments, agencies and entities, to not pay more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

Darke County voters are also being asked to vote on Issue 3, a .45-mill tax levy for the purpose of funding countywide emergency communications. The tax would commence in 2017 and become payable beginning in 2018.

In the City of Greenville, the county’s largest municipality, residents will vote for at-large members of city council. Three seats are up for grabs between Democrat Sue House and Republicans Doug Schmidt (incumbent), Douglas Wright and Jeffrey Whitaker.

The Greenville Township Trustees race sees incumbent Justin Hines and challengers Jeremy Edger and Geoff Surber seeking two seats on the board.

Uncontested Greenville candidates include Mayor Steve Willman, Council President John Burkett, Auditor Cindy Austen. Darke County Municipal Court Judge Julie Monnin is also running uncontested.

Township and village residents in Darke County will see a number of levy measures on the November ballot.

Wayne Township voters will see proposed 0.5-mill tax ambulance/fire levy. Voters in Richland Township will consider replacement of a 0.5-mill fire protection levy with a proposed 1-mill levy. A new 1-mill fire levy is also on Harrison Township ballots. Renewal of a 0.4-mill levy for current expenses is on the ballot for Butler Township voters, as is an additional 1-mill levy for fire protection.

Neave Township voters are being asked to vote on a 1-mill renewal levy for current expenses and a new 1-mill levy for fire protection. Liberty Township is seeking passage of a 3-mill levy for fire protection. Franklin Township is seeking renewal of a 0.3-mill levy for current expenses and an additional 0.7-mill levy for fire equipment.

Renewal of a 2.4-mill levy for current expenses will appear on the ballots of New Madison residents, while the village is seeking an additional 1-mill levy for fire services. The Village of Gordon is seeking a renewal of a 4.5-mill levy for current expenses.

The Village of Wayne Lakes will elect a new mayor between candidates R. Ellen Brown and Philip L. Capps. The community’s former mayor, Gary Lee Young, passed away in June.

The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 10, at 9 p.m. Darke County Board of Elections Director Luke Burton said the office will be open until 9:00 p.m. that evening.

“Absentee voting in our office begins Wednesday, October 11, at 8:00 a.m.,” he said. “You can request an absentee ballot by mail now, but we are not allowed to start mailing them until October 11.”

Burton added, “Anyone who has moved or gotten a name change should check our website or give us a call to be sure we have your most current information. This will ensure we can process you quickly on Election Day. If you are registering for the first time, or updating an address or name, you may do so in our office or online at our website. The voter registration deadline applies to those updating information as well.”

For further information, visit the Darke County Board of Elections website at www.electionsonthe.net/oh/Darke/ or call the office at 937-548-1835.

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 10

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

