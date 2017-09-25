Greenville City Schools hires Jenna Jurosic as treasurer

GREENVILLE — Jenna Jurosic said she has always been a numbers person.

“It has been my niche from the time I was little,” she said. “My favorite subject was always math, and that is what drew me to this career path.”

During the September 21 Greenville City School District Board of Education meeting, Jurosic, of Dayton, was hired as new district treasurer, effective October 1 through July 31, 2019, with terms of employment to be established by the Board. According to Greenville City School District Board President James Sommer, Jurosic stood out as a candidate because she did her homework.

“She took time to check out our district, our five-year forecast, our financials, the staffing and our process,” Sommer said. “Due to that, she was well prepared to answer questions and gave us good responses. She also grew up in an area that is very similar to Greenville (Wapakoneta). We are very excited to have her.”

Jurosic said she purposely choose the public over the private sector, as it brings her some sort of bigger meaning.

“I enjoy working with the district and making sure the largest amount of funds make it to our students,” she said.

Jurosic said she has earned two Master’s Degrees from Indiana Wesleyan University: a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Accounting. She has been employed for the past three years as a licensed treasurer for Dayton Public Schools, taking her from a district of about 2,200 employees to a few hundred. While the position offers as many challenges, Jurosic said she is looking forward to the benefits of being in a smaller community, such as getting to know the staff beyond e-mails. She plans on taking a general assessment of the district needs.

“I am looking forward to meeting the staff, getting acquainted and getting started,” she said. “A staff is in place here, and getting to know their perspective is always key. I bring new eyes, but it is always valuable to seek their opinion. Also, working with the superintendent (Doug Fries) is going to be key. He has valuable insight as to where the district is setting academically and where we want to go. I will say, ‘This is what we can do from the financial aspect’, but he will have ideas from his side.”

Jurosic and her husband Larry plan on relocating to Darke County with their baby Ella.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to this community,” she said. “It’s definitely smaller than what I am used to right now, but that is part of what I like about the opportunity. It is more community/family based.”

Jenna Jurosic was hired as Greenville City School District Treasurer, effective October 1 through July 31, 2019, with terms of employment to be established by the board. Jenna Jurosic was hired as Greenville City School District Treasurer, effective October 1 through July 31, 2019, with terms of employment to be established by the board. Carolyn Harmon | The Daily Advocate

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.