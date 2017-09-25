Ohio Department of Education releases school district report cards

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) recently released the annual Ohio School Report Cards.

According to the ODE School Report Cards give communities a clear picture of the progress of their district and schools in raising achievement and preparing students for the future. The information measures district and school performance in the areas most critical to success in learning, according to the ODE.

Districts and schools were graded on six components for the 2016-17 school year. The components are: Achievement, Gap Closing, K-3 Literacy, Progress, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success. Districts and schools receive an A-F grade on each of the six components and most of the individual measures. Measures receive grades as they have previously. The exception is the Prepared for Success component in which schools earn points for performance on six measures: college entrance exam remediation free scores, an honors diploma, an industry-recognized credential or group of credentials worth 12 points, advanced placement tests scores, International Baccalaureate tests scores and College Credit Plus credits.

The Achievement component represents the number of students who passed the state tests and how well they performed on them.

The Gap Closing component shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for our most vulnerable populations of students in English language arts, math and graduation.

The K-3 Literacy component looks at how successful the school is at getting struggling readers on track to proficiency in third grade and beyond.

The Progress component looks closely at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances.

The Graduation Rate component looks at the percent of students who are successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years.

Whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college, the Prepared for Success component looks at how well prepared Ohio’s students are for all future opportunities.

The county schools were rated on each component for the 2016-2017 school year as follows:

Ansonia Local School District

Achievement – C

Gap Closing – C

K-3 Literacy – C

Progress – C

Graduation Rate – A

Prepared for Success – D

Attendance Rate 96.4 percent

Arcanum-Butler Local School District

Achievement – C

Gap Closing – F

K-3 Literacy – C

Progress – A

Graduation Rate – A

Prepared for Success – D

Attendance Rate 94.6 percent

Bradford Exempted Village School District

Achievement – D

Gap Closing – D

K-3 Literacy – D

Progress – F

Graduation Rate – A

Prepared for Success – D

Attendance Rate 94.9 percent

Franklin Monroe Local School District

Achievement – C

Gap Closing – B

K-3 Literacy – Not Rated

Progress – B

Graduation Rate – A

Prepared for Success – D

Attendance Rate 93.1 percent

Greenville City School District

Achievement – D

Gap Closing – F

K-3 Literacy – C

Progress – C

Graduation Rate – B

Prepared for Success – D

Attendance Rate 92.7 percent

Mississinawa Valley Local School District

Achievement – D

Gap Closing – F

K-3 Literacy – D

Progress – C

Graduation Rate – A

Prepared for Success – D

Attendance Rate 95.5 percent

Tri-Village Local School District

Achievement – D

Gap Closing – F

K-3 Literacy – C

Progress – B

Graduation Rate – A

Prepared for Success – D

Attendance Rate 94.8 percent

Versailles Exempted Village School District

Achievement – B

Gap Closing – B

K-3 Literacy – Not Rated

Progress – B

Graduation Rate – A

Prepared for Success – B

Attendance Rate 94.4 percent

“In a highly competitive, quickly changing, global economy where employers’ expectations are higher than ever, our students must be equipped with the knowledge and skills that will make them lifelong learners,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “With that in mind, there are many ways that parents and communities gauge the success and improvement of their schools and districts — the annual report card is one of them. Having set high expectations for what our students must know and be able to do, our children and schools are stepping up to the challenge. We’re seeing increases in achievement across the state. I continue to be impressed with the dedication of Ohio’s educators and our students’ desire to learn more and more.”

A more in-depth look into each school district’s report cards will be published in a series of upcoming stories in The Daily Advocate. For more information, visit http://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Data/Report-Card-Resources

