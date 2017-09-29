Darke Common Pleas Court sentences 3

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court on Friday saw a number of defendants receive sentences for various offenses.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein sentenced Nicholas A. Feitshans, 29, of Greenville, to up to 60 months of community control after accepting a guilty plea on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Feitshans was represented in court by defense attorney Randall Breaden. Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley represented the state.

Quigley recommended a nine-month prison sentence, citing the defendant’s lengthy criminal history here and elsewhere and that Feitshans had to be extradited from Kentucky. Breaden, noting that Feitshans had already been incarcerated 126 days in the Darke County Jail, asked the court to impose community control instead.

In addition to community control, Hein ordered Feitshans to pay court costs, perform 100 hours of community service, and forfeit $240 in cash seized by police when he was arrested. If he fails to comply with the conditions of his sentence, he faces up to a 10-month prison sentence.

Joseph W. Braun, 47, of Greenville, also received up to 60 months of community control following a guilty plea.

Braun was charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, after being arrested in May for a bizarre incident in which he entered a Greenville home and attempted to enter the attic of the residence using a table and chair seized from the elderly homeowner. Breaden, representing Braun in court, said his client had not been taking his psychiatric medications and believed he was being “chased by a pack of wild dogs” when the incident occurred. Greenville Police officers finally convinced him to surrender after three hours.

Hein credited Braun with 29 days served in jail, payment of court costs, and 75 hours of community service. He was also ordered to take his medications as prescribed and continue receiving counseling. If he fails to comply, he faces up to a year in prison.

Olivia M. Sanford, 22, of Logan County, who pleaded guilty to second-degree felony count of complicity to burglary, received a 60-month community control sanction.

Sanford was arrested June 18 for acting as the driver in a burglary committed by a then-boyfriend and one other male subject. She was represented by Breaden, who told the court Sanford was the first of the three to come forward to confess to the crime and has agreed to testify against her co-defendants.

In addition to community control, Hein sentenced Sanford to 30 days in jail, with 30 days credited, court costs, 100 hours of community service, and restitution in the amount of $1083.30. If she fails to comply with the terms of her sentence, Sanford could be jailed for up to one year.

Nicholas Feitshans (left, with attorney Randall Breaden) received up to 60 months of community control after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced Friday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Feitshans-3850-PRINT.jpg Nicholas Feitshans (left, with attorney Randall Breaden) received up to 60 months of community control after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced Friday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com