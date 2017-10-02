Towne Squares Quilt Club has 36th annual Quilt Show

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Towne Squares Quilt Club members have created quilts for Hospice patients, and baby quilts for Morgan’s First gift project, this year.

In addition, the club donated $500 to the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, during the club’s 36th Annual Quilt Show that took place over the weekend. Each year a charity quilt is auctioned and this year’s charity quilt went to Jan Stiver, for $600. The Towne Squares Quilt Club added another $500 to make the total donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter $1,100. Local food banks also benefited from a canned food drive, created from guests that earned a discounted admission in exchange for canned foods.

Towne Squares Quilt Club President Kathy Street and chairwoman of the Quilt Show said the purposes of the show are to give charitably, and to provide an event that showcases the club members’ and other quilters’ work during the year. The non-profit club has been active for at least 40 years, and Street has been a member for five. She joined after the death of her husband.

“It gave me something to do and I’ve met lots of people,” she said. “Pretty soon you are sharing things about your personal life with them – about your family your friends – it just happens. You don’t have to work at it, and I like that. It has been so much fun.”

While Street does not have to work at making friends, she has worked hard at quilting. In her five years as a member, she had made more than 400 quilts and gave them all away, except for 10.

“A baby quilt can be put together for $50, fabric and all,” she said. “I tell people that have received my quilts as wedding gifts, ‘Do not put this in a box. This is to be on your bed or your couch. It is something you can wrap up with.’ I have also made three memory quilts for funerals with pictures on them. It’s just warm, and it is something they will keep forever.”

According to quiltinginamerica.com, quilting came from early settlers’ resourcefulness. When blankets became worn, they were patched, combined with other blankets, or used as filler between other blankets. These were not carefully constructed heirlooms, but functional items for the sole purpose of keeping people warm. Only in later years, when fabrics were being manufactured in America and were more affordable, freeing women from the work of making their own yarns and fabrics, did the more artistic type of quilting become more widespread.

To show the quilters’ creativity, each year the Quilt Show offers a club challenge. This year, they were tasked to use the “Log Cabin” pattern. This pattern starts with a little square in the middle and strips, like logs, are added all the way around. Usually the center is in red, representing the home fire burning. Street said the quilt show has grown. The show usually receives about 100 entrants with this year bringing in 124. Last year the show had eight vendors and this year it had 15.

The following were the Towne Squares Quilt Club winners: Chairman’s Choice – Kathy Street; Vendor’s First Place – Sisters in Quilting (Deb Wilson); Miniature First Place – Lisa Hoblit, Miniature Second Place – Pam Clum, Miniature Third Place – Jaylene Garbig; Wallhanging First Place – Joyce Mikesell, Wallhanging Second Place – Cynthia Sprude, Wallhanging Third Place – Toni Heggie; Tweener First Place – Jaylene Garbig, Tweener Second Place – Kathy Street, Tweener Third Place – Jan Stiver; Bed First Place – Louann Emiston, Bed Second Place – Mary Boettger, Bed Third Place – Mary Boettger; Challenge First Place – Amy Litke, Challenge Second Place – Sarah Baker and the raffle quilt went to Marsha Thornburg.

The Towne Squares Quilt Club membership is up to 47 people.

“We always welcome new members,” Street said. “The annual membership cost is $15, which includes a monthly workshop and a new quilting tool. You end up getting back more than your investment.”

The Towne Squares Quilt Club meets the third Tuesday of every month, 7-9 p.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community Brickroom, 750 Chestnut Street, Greenville. For more information, visit the Towne Squares Quilt Club Facebook page.

