New Madison Council removing recycling dumpsters due to misuse

NEW MADISON — Two bids were submitted to the Village of New Madison Council, for the former Police Department’s SUV and its equipment.

During the Monday meeting, council voted to accept a bid of $27,000 from the Village of New Paris for the former Police Department’s SUV and its equipment. The other bid came from the Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Auxiliary for $22,000.

A Street Commissioner’s Report prepared by commissioner Duane Cook was read as follows: Due to a trash and alcohol problem at Drew Park, and posted “No Alcohol” signs being ignored, Cook recommends a $100 deposit and $50 refund, after the rental area is cleaned. In addition, he is replacing a water shut-off valve, water meters, meter pits and installing risers. He is hoping to have all water meters that are in disrepair, updated by the end of the week. He is also cleaning the streets, according to the report.

During the September 18 meeting, a motion was approved to remove Rumpke’s recycling dumpsters, as they were being misused for depositing trash. In the October 2 meeting, Mayor Lisa Garland said the recycling dumpsters will be removed and Darke County Solid Waste District has been notified. In addition, Rumpke has contacted New Madison Fiscal Officer Roberta Hocker regarding the contract expiration date of January. Mayor Garland said council will invite Best Way Disposal and Rumpke to give presentations about their business.

Fiscal Officer Hocker’s report stated that the 2013/14 post audit has not yet been released to the public, and the 2015/16 audit is on hold.

“When the state contacts her, she will update us on that,” Garland said.

During the September 18 meeting, Councilwoman Monyca Schlechty was voted as Council President upon the resignation of Jeremy Doolin.

Other news from the September 18 meeting includes: Fund 5103 Water Operating/Water Tower was approved and established for the $2 increase in billing, to be used for the water tower; the percentage share of 2.20 percent of the local government fund for 2018, as allocated by the Darke County Budget Commission was approved; a stop work order was issued to Heritage Hall by the building inspector, as it is not zoned for residential; Ordinance 2017-24, accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor was read and adopted as an emergency measure.

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

