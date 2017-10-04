Piqua man seriously injured in accident

DARKE COUNTY — A Piqua man was airlifted Tuesday after he went left to center causing a serious accident.

On October 3, 2017 at 9:27 am Darke County Deputies along with Bradford Rescue, Bradford Fire, Gettysburg Rescue, Gettysburg Fire and Carflight responded to an injury accident in the 9500 block of U.S. Route 36.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Maroon, 1997 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Carl Larger, 42, of Piqua was traveling Eastbound in the 9500 block of U.S. Route 36 when he traveled left of center striking a 2010 Kenworth semi truck driven by Oscar Staver JR, 55, of Ansonia.

Staver’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway coming to rest in a corn field. He was treated and released at the scene. Larger was trapped inside his vehicle and was extricated by mechanical means. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight where he is listed in serious condition.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team was called to the scene. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.