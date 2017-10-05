Teenage boy airlifted after rollover accident

VERSAILLES — A teenager boy was airlifted after he was ejected from his vehicle after going off the side of roadway.

On October 4, at 6:35 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Versailles Fire Department, Versailles Rescue, Miami Valley Careflight and Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the 10,100 block of Conover Road on an accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound 1998 Black Ford Explorer driven by a 17-year-old male of Versailles, traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver over corrected the vehicle causing it to go back across the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a mailbox, fence and tree before rolling an unknown amount of times causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver was the sole occupant, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight where he is listed in fair condition.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.