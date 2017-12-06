TASKS Inc. donates $5K for fire safety initiative

GREENVILLE — A local fire safety group presented a check to Greenville Fire Department during Greenville City Council’s Tuesday night meeting.

TASKS Inc., represented by Versailles Assistant Fire Chief Scott Garrison and Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson, presented Greenville Fire Department with a check for $5,000 to be used towards the purchase of an inflatable fire safety house, a training tool to educate children on fire safety.

The TASKS Inc. organization was created to help fund youth safety initiatives in Darke County. Since 2014, the group has donated more than $32,000 for this goal.

“We’re excited about it for a couple of reasons,” said Garrison. “Number one, we haven’t done much within the City of Greenville yet. And number two, the number of kids it’s going to reach is phenomenal.”

“To be able to put money towards projects like Chief [Russ] Thompson’s got going on here, it’s really rewarding on our behalf,” said Pearson.

Greenville Safety/Service Director Curt Garrison called the fire safety house a “great educational opportunity,’ and told council the total purchase cost would be approximately $10,000.

Council agreed to appropriate the money needed to complete the purchase.

In other business, the city issued a certificate of commendation to Mike and Susan Brown and their therapy dogs John Coffey, Harley, Brittany, and Mya. John Coffey and Harley earned the highest national title awarded by the American Kennel Club to Therapy Dogs called the Therapy Dog Distinguished title. The two have completed 400 visits to patients and their families at area nursing homes, hospice facilities, and hospitals.

As well, the city presented a certificate of commendation to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy, a Greenville High School graduate, who was severely injured by an explosive device in Syria.

“Special thanks and appreciate are extended to Kenton Stacy, a 2002 Greenville High School graduate, for his dedicated service to our country as an explosive ordnance disposal technician with the U.S. Navy,” said Mayor Steve Willman, reading the commendation. “As mayor of the City of Greenville, I commend you for your faithful service and exemplary behavior. On behalf of the citizens of our local community, our hearts go out to you and your family as you begin the road to recovery.”

Council accepted a Finance Committee report recommending a meeting of council to review the 2018 budget for the city. The committee requested that temporary appropriations for 2018 legislation be prepared to continue the workings of the city until the final budget is passed. The committee also proposed that consideration be given to make a transfer from the general fund to the CIP Fund in the amount of $1.25 million toward capital improvement projects in 2018, with additional funding for CIP new equipment to be considered after the 2018 budget has been passed.

Council also voted in favor of an ordinance authorizing appropriations to the general fund for various city departments, and a resolution authorizing a contract with Hemm’s Glass Shop for materials and services at the police annex.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. Meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. and are open to the public. The second regular meeting of the month is December 19. Meetings can be viewed live on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube channel or seen again beginning the following day. For the latest city happenings, visit the City of Greenville Ohio Facebook page.

