ODOT seeks input on Annie Oakley Roadside Park

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7 is seeking public comments on a plan to transfer ownership of a local roadside parking area.

According to ODOT, the York Family has requested the state return the property, formerly the Annie Oakley Roadside Park, to the family. The location sits approximately eight miles north of Greenville on U.S. Route 127.

The 1953 easement to ODOT allowing for construction of the Annie Oakley Roadside Park provides for the land “to revert to the grantor, his heirs or assigns” when the property ceases to be utilized as a park. As ODOT is no longer operating this facility as a roadside park, ODOT is proposing to allow the reversionary clause to take effect.

“In 1953, the York Family donated approximately one acre to ODOT to serve as a roadside park, known as the Annie Oakley Roadside Park in Richland Township, Darke County,” said an ODOT statement on the property. “In recent years, ODOT has removed the bathrooms and most other accommodations, leaving only some picnic tables and grills. The former on-site well was sealed in 1999. The York Family considers that the property is no longer operating as a park and has requested that the land revert back to them, as provided for in the original donation.”

“ODOT intends to transfer the approximately one-acre parcel back to the York Family, as provided for in the reversionary clause. Prior to the transfer, ODOT personnel will remove features at the request of the York Family. Currently, this is expected to be limited to the removal of the picnic tables and grills, but could include the parking area,” ODOT said.

Comments may be submitted by contacting ODOT District 7 Environmental Coordinator Tricia Bishop by email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov or by phone at 937-497-6721. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments on this proposal should be submitted to ODOT by Friday, December 29, 2017.

ODOT District 7, with its headquarters in Sidney, Ohio, proudly serves the counties of Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby.

Former owners request unused property’s return to family

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

