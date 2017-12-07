Arcanum-Butler Local Schools appreciate seniors during holiday luncheon

ARCANUM — Kathy Kutter attended Arcanum-Butler Local Schools fifth annual Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon, Wednesday.

Kutter has grandchildren that attend Arcanum schools. She said she attended Arcanum-Butler’s Veterans Day Program, and was invited back for the luncheon.

“This is wonderful,” she said. “I think every school should be doing this – giving the students this leadership ability, the service experience and getting them out there to help other people. We have lived a long time, have seen a lot of things and have learned a lot through our experiences. I think these kids need to know they should respect adults as well as everybody.”

Guests were treated to prelude music by the Arcanum High School Brass Ensemble, concerts by the Middle School Choir and the High School Concert Band, door prizes, the High School Art Club’s Art Show, and a lunch of: soup, a grilled cheese sandwich, dessert and a beverage. According to Arcanum High School Principal Jason Stephan, the purpose of the event is to wish the senior citizens a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and to thank them for their support of the school.

“The entire school is involved in different ways,” he said. “The high school students do all of the service, setting up and preparation; the middle school kids are checking the coats and welcoming the guests; the elementary students set the place mats and the pre-school students create the Christmas cards.”

Senior student Madison Goubeaux is a member of the High School’s Leadership Development Team, that helped with the Senior Citizen Luncheon.

“All of these people support us and come to our games and events, and it is a way for us to give back,” she said. “It is also an opportunity for them to enjoy themselves. I love it; it’s a lot of fun to see everyone and to get a chance to sit down, talk to them and thank them for everything they do.”

Another senior Tyler Rardin said the event was important to showcase and promote Arcanum schools to the people of Arcanum.

“It is a nice way to show them the good things we do in our school,” he said. “It makes us feel good too, because we are doing something good for the community; to give back. I see a lot of these people at the football and basketball games, and I know a lot of them. Some of them were here last year, and it is good to see them again.”

Family Consumer Sciences teacher Patty Carroll’s Culinary students did the food preparation for the luncheon. They made the vegetable and chicken noodle soups.

“This was not only about giving back to the community, but seeing a large scale operation of food preparation,” she said. “It is something more than they would see in a regular home.”

Arcanum-Butler Superintendent John Stephens said he is happy to see many familiar faces returning to the luncheon.

“This is an opportunity to thank you for all of your support of Arcanum Butler,” he said to the guests. “It also allows the citizens an opportunity to visit with us and share in the holiday spirit. We are blessed in this community, to have various organizations, businesses, individuals and volunteers, who on a regular basis provide so much support. One of our continuous goals every year is to make sure our students learn some core values – that they learn to be leaders, to serve and to appreciate the community. Your support, encouragement wisdom and dedication help make Arcanum Schools, to me, one of the best school district’s in the area and state. It supports our vision and future for the school district, that we have continued excellence and positive opportunities for our students beyond these walls. Thank you very much.”

Sponsors for the event include: The Rose Post; Sutton’s Foods; Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm; the Wayne Trail Historical Society; Greenville National Bank; Second National Bank; the Arcanum Schools’ cafeteria staff; Mrs. Marsh and the High School Concert Band; Mrs. Wiseman and the Middle School Choir; Mrs. Carroll’s Foods Classes and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Middle Student Council, Arcanum High School Leadership Development, Arcanum custodial staff and the High School Art Club.

