Louk pleads guilty to lesser charge, avoids trial

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man avoided trial for felonious assault by entering a guilty plea Tuesday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Ethan E. Louk, 24, was arrested by Greenville Police officers following an April 19 incident in which he twice attempted to strike a bicyclist with his truck at the 500 block of Washington Avenue, succeeding on the second attempt. The man he struck, with whom prosecutors said Louk was acquainted, did not suffer significant injuries.

Louk, represented in court by defense attorney Dave Rohrer, pleaded to the lesser charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, after originally being charged with second-degree felonious assault.

Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley said the state would defer to the court regarding sentencing.

If convicted, Louk could face up to three years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Darke County Adult Probation will conduct a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for February 15.

In other court proceedings Tuesday, Tara A. Allen (formerly Little), 38, of Arcanum, appeared in court via video teleconference from the Darke County Jail. Allen was charged with being non-compliant with terms of her community control, namely, failing to make payments after being granted intervention in lieu of conviction on a grand theft charge, a fourth-degree felony.

In 2014, Allen was accused of stealing more than $20,000 from an Arcanum youth football program. If she is found guilty of non-compliance, her conviction could be reinstated and she could then face up to eight months in prison, and still be required to pay restitution.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein appointed Randall Breaden to represent Allen in court. She was freed on her own recognizance. Her next court date is January 18.

Kurt A. Brown, 31, of Greenville, also appeared in court via teleconference. Brown was jailed for domestic violence, raised from a fifth-degree felony to a third-degree felony due to prior convictions for the same.

If convicted, Brown could spend up to three years in prison and be fined $10,000. He was granted an own recognizance bond and instructed to obtain the services of an attorney. His next court appearance is December 18.

Allen, Brown answer to charges in court

