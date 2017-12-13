Township Trustees take oath of office at Christmas banquet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Township Association gathered Tuesday night for its annual Christmas Banquet, celebrated at Romer’s Catering in Greenville.

Hundreds gathered to eat and enjoy music provided by the Greenville High School Jazz Scene band, directed by J.R. Price.

In addition to food and music, the banquet saw the swearing-in of 37 newly elected and reelected township trustees, with Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein officiating. Municipal Court Judge Julie Monnin and Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Hayes oversaw the trustees as they signed their oaths of office.

The event included representatives from the Ohio Township Association as well as various elected officials from across the county.

Ohio Township Association First Vice President Connie Fink spoke to those gathered, encouraging the trustees to actively participate in the state-level association, including the upcoming Winter Conference and Trade Show in Columbus, January 31 to February 3.

“The best thing about the conference is the opportunity to network with other officials from across the state,” she said.

Association President Ed Huff Jr., who is turning over the office of president to Greenville Township Trustee Justin Hines in 2018, was presented with a plaque for his service to the association.

“It’s been an honor to be president and vice president for 18 out of 22 years…because of the trustees of the association,” he said. “Our association is only as strong as the people who are in it.”

Huff will serve as an executive committeeman for the county association in 2018. As well, he will be running for the state association’s second vice president position in January.

Other Darke County Township Association officers for 2018 include Vice President Jim Zumbrink, Secretary Deb Kuhnle, and Treasurer Dave Brewer.

Judge Jonathan P. Hein (center, top) administers the oath of office to newly elected Township Trustees during the Darke County Township Association's Christmas banquet Tuesday.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

