Two teens rescued from car wreck

UNION CITY, Ohio — Two teens were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a Tuesday night accident.

On December 12, at 5:14 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City, Ohio, Fire Dept., Union City, Ohio, Rescue, and Union City, Indiana, Rescue responded to an injury accident at the 11400 block of Staudt Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 16-year-old Kyler Guillozet, of Rossburg, Ohio, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, was traveling southbound on Staudt Road when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway and slid off the left side of the road. Guillozet’s car struck a mailbox and a utility pole, breaking the pole and causing a power outage in the area. The front seat passenger, 15-year-old Mason Hummel, of Rossburg, had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.

Guillozet and Hummel were transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville with non-life threatening injuries.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists to be extremely careful during this time of year with snow and ice-covered roadways.