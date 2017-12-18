Whirlpool employees raise $400K for Darke Co. United Way

GREENVILLE — Darke County United Way received a big check Monday from the employees of Greenville’s Whirlpool Plant.

Whirlpool workers raised $400,033.88 to help United Way’s 24 participating agencies, representing about 80 percent of the $500,000 United Way is seeking to raise for 2018.

“This is a significant part of the campaign for this year,” said Jim Atchley, Darke County United Way Campaign Chair. “We’re very thankful and appreciative of all their support.”

Whirlpool Campaign Coordinator and Employee Sherry Smith headed up the company’s fundraising efforts.

“It took all of us together to raise this money,” she said. “It’s not one person that raised this money. We all did it together. I’m proud of Whirlpool.”

Darke County United Way President Matt Jordan expressed gratefulness on behalf of the Darke County United Way board.

“We never could have imagined how much you guys were going to raise for the United Way, and out of our campaign you are a substantial portion of that,” he said. “All the agencies in Darke County really, really needed this money and we’ve always tried to up our goal and you guys have really helped us to achieve that. From the bottom of the board’s heart, we thank you very much.”

Darke County United Way Executive Director Christy Baker said the donation will go a long way towards helping United Way achieve its goals for 2018.

“This was a huge boost to our campaign this year,” she said. “It takes about a million dollars for [our partner agencies] to do what they do. This will allow us to ease some of that financial burden. United Way agencies serve about two of every three people in this community. The help of Whirlpool is really going to do some great work this next year in our community.”

Darke County United Way provides a number of services to county residents through its agencies, focusing on education initiatives, health initiatives, and income stability initiatives.

“Especially this year we see a lot of people needing food, needing shelter, help with Christmas,” Baker said. “Every dollar stays local unless the donor specifies it leaves the county.”

For more information, visit the Darke County United Way website at www.darkecountyunitedway.org or call 937-547-1272.

On Monday, workers at Greenville's Whirlpool Plant presented Darke County United Way with a check for more than $400,000.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

