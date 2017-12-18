Senator Bill Beagle announces run for Miami County commissioner

TIPP CITY — State Senator Bill Beagle (R-Tipp City) declared his candidacy on Monday for a seat on the Miami County Commission.

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the Miami County Commission. As a 30-year resident of Miami County and a local business owner, I know how wonderful our county truly is. It’s important that we continue to make this a great place for us to work and raise our families – like so many of us have done,” Beagle said. “I’m running for county commissioner to help ensure our families and businesses thrive. The quality of life here is a hallmark that attracts both people and companies, and I want to put my years of experience in the private sector and in state and local government to work for the people of Miami County.”

Beagle is seeking the seat being vacated by Miami County Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien (R-Tipp City), who is running to replace State Representative Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) in the 8oth House District, who himself is running for the Ohio Senate.

Beagle has 15 years of experience running his own small business and said he can offer residents a deep understanding of how to effectively govern as well as a commitment to ensuring our tax dollars are spent in the most efficient, effective manner possible. Having chaired the Senate’s committee on workforce and economic development, he’s been a leader on policy efforts that have improved Ohio’s workforce and helped businesses to create jobs.

“Whether it’s economic development or workforce, taxes or regulations, I have tackled the important issues both as a citizen and a businessman, as well as an effective legislator,” he said. “The continued success of these and other policies relies on effective implementation at the county level. I look forward to building on these priorities to ensure that our community remains a wonderful place to live and work. Most importantly, I want to bring my experiences back home to Miami County to guarantee our families have the best chance at success.”

Former State Representative and former Miami County Commissioner Richard Adams said, “I’ve known Bill to be committed to solving problems, guided by a steady moral compass, and always working hard for the people he represents.”

As Chairman of the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee, Senator Beagle has been instrumental in forging new, innovative partnerships between the academic community, the military, private sector leaders and government stakeholders. Most recently, under his leadership, Ohio began the process of developing a singular, statewide strategy that advances the aerospace and aviation industry, which employs more than 170,000 Ohioans and contributes more than $21 billion to the state’s economy, much of which is concentrated in the Miami Valley.

“As a business leader and long time resident of Miami County, I am proud to endorse my friend Senator Bill Beagle to be our next county commissioner,” said Dan French, Chairman of French Oil Mill Machinery Company, based in Piqua. “Bill brings with him a deep understanding of the issues affecting both job creators and job seekers. As Miami County’s voice in the Ohio Senate, he has demonstrated remarkable leadership on the biggest challenges facing our communities and sets a clear vision on how to address them. He can bring those skills, and contacts, home to Miami County.”

Beagle is currently serving his second term in the Ohio Senate, where he chairs the Senate Public Utilities Committee and the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood. During his legislative tenure, he has been the driving force behind various reforms aimed at connecting the state’s job creators with job seekers, which has helped put nearly 480,000 Ohioans back to work since 2010 when Miami County voters sent him to the Statehouse.

Beagle received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University and earned an MBA from Cleveland State University. He and his wife Karen live in Tipp City where they raised their three children.

