Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Defendants appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday to face sentencing for a variety of offenses.

Steven G. Evans, 21, of Greenville, was sentenced to 15 days in jail with work release after pleading guilty to third-degree felony burglary and two fourth-degree felony grand theft charges.

Evans was arrested for stealing $4,800 in cash from a residence and also stealing a firearm from a vehicle. He was represented in court by defense attorney Randall Breaden. Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley spoke for the state.

In addition to jail time, Evans will be on community control sanctions for five years, must pay $4,800 restitution, court costs, and must perform 100 hours of community service. If he fails to comply with the terms of his community control, he could spend up to 18 months in prison.

Joshua K. Mendenhall, 24, of Ansonia received 45 days in jail with work release privileges after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and falsification.

In addition to jail time, Mendenhall will be on five years of community control, must pay $602.47 in restitution to the victim for medical expenses, court costs, and perform 100 hours of community service. He could spend up to a year in prison if he fails to comply.

Kevin L. Vititoe, 39, of Greenville, was found guilty of transporting scrap tires without a registration certificate, a violation of his probation.

Ohio Assistant Attorney General Ken Egbert, speaking for the state, alleged Vititoe accepted a check for $135 to haul tires for J&M Tire in Greenville without the proper paperwork. Vititoe was already on community control sanctions for prior theft convictions and currently faces theft and drug charges in Municipal Court.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein sentenced Vititoe to 45 days in jail, with 35 days credited, further community control sanctions, 50 hours of community service, court costs, and a fine of $250. If he fails to comply, a two-year prison sentence could be applied.

Derick S. Burton, 34, of Greenville was also accused of transporting scrap tires without registration. As such he was found in non-compliance with terms of his probation for past offenses including drugs, burglary and theft. He was sentenced to continued community control sanctions, court costs, and must successfully complete a drug treatment program. Failure to comply could mean a two-year prison sentence.

Dakota A. Long, 21, of Greenville pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence amended from a fifth-degree felony. Long was arrested in June after punching his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time.

The court sentenced Long to five years of community control, 180 days of jail, with 146 days suspended and 34 days credited, court costs, 60 hours of community service, and a fine of $350.

Steven Evans (with defense attorney Randall Breaden) was sentenced to 15 days in jail on burglary and theft charges. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Evans-0035-PRINT.jpg Steven Evans (with defense attorney Randall Breaden) was sentenced to 15 days in jail on burglary and theft charges. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Joshua Mendenhall (with defense attorney Randall Breaden) will spend 45 days in jail on felony and misdemeanor charges. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Mendenhall-0033-PRINT.jpg Joshua Mendenhall (with defense attorney Randall Breaden) will spend 45 days in jail on felony and misdemeanor charges. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com