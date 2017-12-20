Faber calls for override of Governor’s veto

COLUMBUS — State Representative Keith Faber (R-Celina) called on legislative leaders Monday to override the Governor’s veto of an amendment that requires Controlling Board approval for state technology contracts.

Recent reports by the Ohio Inspector General concluded the Department of Administrative Services violated state purchasing policies by awarding millions of dollars in unbid IT contracts and their Chief Information Officer solicited $37,000 from IT vendor, CGI.

Rep. Faber released the following statement:

“It was clear to me that DAS needed more oversight regarding IT contracts, which was why I submitted an amendment to the budget back in April. Checks and balances are not a bad thing, especially when it comes to these big dollar contracts. Now that the Inspector General has released his reports, I hope the Governor realized his veto of the provision in the budget was misplaced and that the House and Senate leadership work to override the veto.”

Faber plans to deliver letters to the Speaker of the House and Senate President this week formally requesting an override of the Governor’s veto.

Budget item requires controlling board approval for state technology contracts