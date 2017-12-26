Three injured in Christmas Day wreck

PITSBURG — Three people injured in a Christmas Day collision near Pitsburg, Ohio, were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, two by CareFlight.

On December 25, 2017, at approximately 6:38 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, and CareFlight responded to an injury accident at State Route 49 and Red River West Grove Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Keagan Fair, 28, of Piqua, Ohio, was traveling southeast on State Route 49. Fair missed a turn and attempted to turn around onto the roadway. Fair’s vehicle was struck in the side by a black 2008 Cadillac driven by John Breckenham, 88, of Englewood, Ohio, that was also traveling southeast on State Route 49.

A passenger in Fair’s vehicle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton by CareFlight. A passenger in Breckenham’s vehicle was also transported to Miami Valley by CareFlight. Mr. Breckenham was transported to Miami Valley by Arcanum Rescue. Fair and two juvenile passengers were treated at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.